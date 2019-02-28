|
|
Alfred Gerard Werben
Alfred Gerard Werben, 86, of Greenwich, CT, died on February 27, 2019. After graduating from Manhattan College, he served in the US Navy. In 1958, he joined Young & Rubicam advertising as a Traffic Coordinator and two years later became a Copywriter. Al saw service as a Creative Executive with Y&R in Germany, Mexico and Venezuela, retiring in 1998. He is survived by his wife Judith Wight Werben, his daughter Diana Mosher, and his grandsons Eric and Glen Mosher. There will be a Requiem Mass at St. Paul's Church, 84 Sherwood Avenue, Greenwich, CT,06831, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Published in GreenwichTime on Feb. 28, 2019