Alice McMahon Bonvenuto
Alice McMahon Bonvenuto was born in Stamford, CT. She Passed into eternal rest on October 2, 2019. Alice is survived by Angelo, her loving husband of 40 years & brothers, Thom (Mary Grace), of Hamden & Brian of San Francisco. She was predeceased by her brother, James (Anita) of the U.K. She is survived by nephews Dennis (Mari Beth) of Stamford, Robert (Cathy) of Trumbull, her nieces Susan (Frank) DiPaola of North Haven & Shannon Connor of West Haven. Alice is also survived by her grand nephews Frank DiPaola, Shane McMahon, Collin McMahon, & grandnieces Katielynne Bevino & Arianna DiPaola.
Alice graduated from Stamford High School & St. Bonaventure University. She earned a Masters in Theatre History from UCONN & an Associates degree from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Alice also received a Masters in Library Science from Long Island University & was a member of Beta Phi Mu Honor Society. Early in her career, she was an Adoption Case worker in Baltimore MD & Stamford CT. Alice was a Librarian at the Greenwich Library for the last 34 years.
Alice was an Award Winning Actress in Community Theatre at the Country Players of Brookfield & Square 1 Theater, along with many others. A 90-minute one woman production titled "Becoming Dr. Ruth" at Square 1 was her last role for which she received "Standing O's"!
Services will be held on Saturday, October 12, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Maurice's Church, 358 Glenbrook Road, Stamford 06906. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Square 1 Theatre, 656 Longbrook Avenue, Stratford, CT 06614.
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 10, 2019