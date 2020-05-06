Alice Cherico
Alice Cherico, 96 of Greenwich, Connecticut passed away on April 24, 2020 at Wilton Meadows Health Care Center from complications due to the Corona Virus. Alice will be joining her loving husband of 72 years Bob Cherico who died on October 16, 2019 at the same facility. Alice is survived by her daughter Sandra Kiley, son Robert, daughters-in-law Carol and Cindy, son-in-law Ed Kiley and brother Donald. In addition, she was blessed with grandchildren, Brian, Chris, Russell, Danny, Katie, Haley, and Jon and great-grandchildren, Christopher Jr., Jake, Brenna and Ashlyn. Alice was preceded in death by her son David, sister Marian (Cook) Lloyd and brother Richard Cook.
Alice was born in White Plains, NY and graduated from White Plains High School. It was there that she fell in love with the man that she would ultimately spend the remainder of her life with and in 1947 Bob and Alice were married. In 1949 Bob and Alice moved to Greenwich, Connecticut where they were active in many civic and community organizations and happily raised their family until 2012.
Alice worked as a legal secretary in Greenwich, Connecticut for the law firm of Dougherty & Dougherty for over 10 years where she was respected and admired for her work ethic. She later joined the Town of Greenwich Law Department in a similar capacity and faithfully served the town that she loved so much for over 25 years. In both jobs she was known as a tireless worker that strove for accuracy and perfection. Alice was always quick to lend a hand to any coworker or project that needed her expertise and provided the town legal professionals invaluable support. After retirement she enjoyed working as a volunteer for the Town of Greenwich Department of Health and developed lasting friendships with many of the other volunteers she worked with.
An accomplished gardener, Alice treasured working in her garden nurturing the beautiful flowers that became the envy and joy of the neighborhood. She also enjoyed excursions on Long Island Sound with her family and friends and spent many happy summer days on Island Beach and Captains Island. Alice had a great love of the outdoors which included swimming, hiking, nature walks and picnics. As an avid reader of books, Alice was known to read several books a week as she had an unrelenting desire to learn and expand her knowledge.
Alice will be remembered as a loyal and dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt who took great pride in her family and their many accomplishments. She was the consummate host for the many family and holiday gatherings at her home and as the organizer of many other joyful celebrations. During her children's school years, Alice spent time supporting their school and sports activities and volunteering as a room mom, Scout troop leader, and in other capacities. Later in life she enjoyed attending the recitals, plays, sporting events and other important events of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Her family looks forward to a celebration to honor her life later this summer. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Her family looks forward to a celebration to honor her life later this summer. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Published in Greenwich Time on May 6, 2020.