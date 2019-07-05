Alice Nunnenkamp

Connolly

Alice Nunnenkamp Connolly, 95, passed peacefully in her home in South Berwick, Maine on June 21 in the care of her family. She is survived by her sister, Gladys Lockwood, of South Ber-wick, ME, her children Thomas Connolly Jr. of South Berwick, Eileen Connolly of Alfred, ME and Mary Gibson, of Perth, Australia. She leaves 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Connolly, and sons Michael and John.

Alice was born in the Bronx, NY, but lived in Cos Cob for most of her life. She moved to Maine with her sister in 2010 to be near her family. A graduate of Greenwich High School, Alice entered the Women's Army Corps and served during WWII, earning the rank of sergeant.

She worked as advertising production manager at Cleworth Publishing Company in Cos Cob until her retirement.

Alice was a positive and gracious person who loved people. She was an avid reader who valued learning, and who could capably converse on almost any subject. She loved her family, the Red Sox, and reading National Geographic from cover to cover. Alice was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Greenwich, and maintained her connection with the church throughout her years in Maine.

Alice will be laid to rest beside her son, Michael. A family gathering and memorial celebration of her life will be held in August. The family extends a heartfelt thanks to the providers from Went-worth Home Care and Hospice in Dover, NH for their wonderful support to Alice and family. Published in Greenwich Time on July 6, 2019