Alice Burns Dobrucky
Alice Burns Dobrucky, a longtime Byram resident, died Wednesday, April 8, at Greenwich Hospital. She was 80.
Born Oct. 14, 1939, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, to the late Elizabeth (Flanagan) Burns and Patrick Burns.
Alice came to the U.S. at age 20 and first worked as a nanny in California. In 1961, she moved to New York and started work as a waitress, which she did for the next 40 years. She loved the work and enjoyed meeting new people and seeing steady customers who followed her to various diners and restaurants from White Plains, NY, to Greenwich.
The most memorable locations were the Plaza restaurant and Sanells on Greenwich Avenue. Whether you were a utility worker, a cop directing traffic on the Avenue or a town worker, you would have stopped in for breakfast or lunch to see Alice. She later worked at the Country Squire and then the Greenwich Hospital coffee shop before she retired.
Alice met her husband John in 1964 and they married the next year. After settling in Byram, she became a U.S. citizen, though she never forgot her Irish roots and would always let you know where she was from. You didn't want to be the one to "get her Irish up."
Alice enjoyed boating and fishing on Long Island Sound, going to Island Beach, day trips and going for dinner with her husband and good friends. She also like to take bus trips to Mohegan Sun with friends. In recent years, one of Alice's favorite things to do was to go to the store to look for a bargain or just to get in the longest line possible so she would have time to talk to and find out the life history of whoever was in line with her. She just loved people and to meet new friends. More than anything, she loved to spend quiet nights at home with her best friend and soulmate, her husband Jack.
In addition to her husband, Alice is survived by two sons, Thomas of Powhatan, VA, and John, Jr. of Byram. She is also survived by four grandchildren in Virginia: Courtney Dobrucky, TJ (wife Taylor,) Tyler and Tanner. She was predeceased by three brothers, Michael, Frank and Jim Burns; and three sisters, Geraldine Kelley, Maureen Mcguiness and Isabell Dunn.
A private Service of Victory will be held on Tuesday, April 14 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Byram, where she was an active member. Sadly, in-person attendance is limited to members of the Dobrucky family only. While the service is private, a live video stream will be available at www.firstpaul.com
Memorial contributions and condolences can be sent to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 286 Delavan Ave., Greenwich, CT 06830.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 13, 2020