Alice Larson O'Gorman

Alice Larson O'Gorman of Greenwich, Connecticut passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019. She was 93. Alice was predeceased by her husband Patrick, and her parents Gustave and Christine (Stadtheim) Larson.

Born in Queens, New York, Alice was raised in Port Chester, New York. A graduate of Katherine Gibbs School, Alice worked as an executive secretary at the Perkin Elmer Corporation. It was there that she met Pat O'Gorman. Alice and Pat wed in 1950, and moved to Greenwich to raise their family. Alice loved gardening, sailing as Patrick's "First Mate" aboard the Wahini, and entertaining. Family, friends and neighbors looked forward to her annual summer parties and Christmas Smorgasbords.

Alice was a longtime member of the Riverside Yacht Club and an active member of the Round Hill Community Church. She was very proud to have the Community House Workshop space named in honor of her, and her friend Molly Cook, for their dedication to organizing and creating the crafts sold at the annual Round Hill Fair.

Alice is survived by her daughter Sharon Aubrey (Thao Nguyen) and her son Gordon O'Gorman (Pam), grandchildren: Fred and Eric Aubrey; Katherine, Anne and John O'Gorman and three great-grandchildren: Alexis, Anthony and Eric Jr.

A memorial service will be held at the Round Hill Community Church on Saturday June 1st at 11 a.m. Memorial donations can be made in Alice's memory to the Round Hill Community Church or the Round Hill Fire Department. Published in GreenwichTime on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary