Alicia Auz Obituary
Alicia Auz
Alicia Auz, 79, passed away in her sleep on January 19, 2020 surrounded by her husband, Alfonso, and three sons, Ricardo, Alfonso X. and Roberto, at Stamford Hospital after courageously battling lung cancer. Viewing will be at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home(203-359-9999) located at 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT on January 22, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be at Our Lady Star of the Sea church, 1200 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT on January 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Any flower arrangements are to be sent to the Thomas Gallagher Funeral Home. To extend personal condolence to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greenwich Time on Jan. 22, 2020
