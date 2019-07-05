|
Allen A. Meyer Jr.
Allen A. Meyer Jr., age 90, passed away on July 2nd, 2019. He was born on January 23rd, 1929 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He obtained a B.S.C.E.P.B from Northwestern University, served in the United States Navy, obtained a J.D. from the University of Maryland in Baltimore and a M.B.A from New York University Graduate School of Business Administration. He is survived by his 5 children: Allen and wife Kathy, John and wife Patty, Susan and husband Thomas, Mary and husband David, Michael and wife Nancy and 10 grandchildren: Greg and wife Jenna, Kerry, Kevin, Amy, Virginia, Madison, Teresa, Patrick, Christopher and Maria. He was preceded in death by his sister Pamela and grandson Vincent. A private service will be held at a later date in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Published in Greenwich Time on July 7, 2019