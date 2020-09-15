Amelia K. TurekApril 25, 1923 - August 23, 2020Amelia 'Millie' K. Turek was born April 25, 1923 in New York City.She left this earth on August 23, 2020 to join her loved ones in Heaven, parents Stefan and Sofia Krawczuk, husband Thomas Turek, brother Benjamin Krawczuk and granddaughter Kendall Turek.Millie had many careers during her 97 years including nurse's aide, nanny, caregiver and seamstress. She enjoyed painting, sewing, needlework, reading, and most especially spending time with her family.She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be forever loved and cherished.She will be sadly missed by her children, Pamela Obman (Richard) of Lady Lakes, FL, Joan Germano of New Milford, CT, and Thomas Turek (Diane) of Norwalk, CT.Millie is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren whom she adored and was so very proud of. Granddaughters Michele Soulek of Casper, WY, Kristen Terzien of Bethel, CT, Lindsay Matthews of New Fairfield, CT, Stacey Moronta of New Milford, CT and Jessica Turek of Norwalk, CT, great-grandchildren Bryan, Oliver, Lorenzo, Aubrey and Edison.A private ceremony was held on August 26, 2020 in Greenwich CT.