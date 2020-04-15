|
Amerigo P. Allegrini
Amerigo Peter "Al" Allegrini, age 89, of Riverside, CT, passed away on April 10, 2020.
Al is predeceased by beloved wife, Josephine (Panaro) Allegrini, who he loved dearly. He was a loving father to his only child, Rick Allegrini and his wife Donna (Laskey) Allegrini, of Stamford, CT. He is survived by his brother Theodore Allegrini and his wife, Doris Allegrini and family. Al was predeceased by his parents Amerigo Peter Allegrini, Sr. and Emma (D'Andrea) Allegrini, and his brother Frank Allegrini.
After graduating Stamford High School, Al went on to receive a Mechanics Degree from Wright Technical School in Stamford. Soon after, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he was in the Infantry and Engineering Division working on heavy equipment and airfields.
Al worked at Clairol in Stamford, CT, as a Quality Assurance Director. After his retirement, he went on to be a Health Inspector for the Town of Greenwich.
Al will be remembered as a deeply caring husband and devoted father who truly loved his family, extended family and his many friends. He was a gentle, kind man who laughed often, loved to tease and tell a good joke as well as loved to make others smile. He loved living in Riverside, CT for over 60 years, gardening, and especially loved his families' Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, who endlessly would seek attention from him. He loved attending family gatherings, taking trips with his son, Rick and friends to Cooperstown, NY, listening to Frank Sinatra and Big Band music as well as taking daily car rides around Greenwich Point Park.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Greenwich Woods, Visiting Angels of Stamford, and especially thank his devoted and loving caregiver, Kathy.
Funeral Services will be private. Memorial contributions should be made to a in Al's name, or to the organization.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 17, 2020