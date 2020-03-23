|
|
Angela Curtis
Angela Curtis, of Greenwich, Connecticut, died Friday, March 21st, after a brief illness. Angela was born in New Haven, Connecticut in 1928, to Alphonse and Elizabeth Mongillo. She attended Albertus Magnus College and later received her Master's Degree in Bacteriology from Yale University, after which Angela worked in the laboratory at Saint Luke's Hospital in Greenwich. A woman of many talents, Angela excelled at cooking, knitting, and other crafts. She was a charter member of the Greenwich chapter of the Junior League and served on the St. Mary's building committee which negotiated the construction of the building adjacent to Saint Mary's Church on Greenwich Avenue. She was Vice President of the Boutelle Method, an exercise program where she also served as an instructor. She advised area Clubs on their menus, including Indian Harbor Yacht Club, The Field Club of Greenwich and the Millbrook Club. She served on the House Committee of Indian Harbor. She was a Literacy Volunteer for several years.
She is survived by Roswell, her husband of 67 years, and her three sons and daughters-in-law, Ros and Chantal, Mark and Laurie, and Paul and Donna. She is also survived by her brother, Albert Mongillo, of Stamford. She has five loving grandchildren: Caroline, Sam, Erin, Michael, and Caitlin.
A celebration of Angela's life will be held at a later date.
As she loved to feed people, in lieu of flowers, please contribute to Neighbor to Neighbor of Greenwich (ntngreenwich.org).
Published in Greenwich Time from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020