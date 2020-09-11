Angeline Rosa
Nov. 10, 1937 - Sept. 9, 2020
Angeline Rosa, a lifelong resident of Greenwich, passed away Wednesday, September 9th. Born November 10, 1937 in Sanford, North Carolina to Pietro and Ernistine Fadda. Angeline was affectionately Known to her friends as Angie and her family as Nina, moved to Greenwich at a young age where she remained a lifelong resident and a graduate of Greenwich High School. Angie married her husband Frank Rosa and together grew their family and business, Rosa Carpentry. Angie was a phenomenal cook, loved the water and boating with her family and a true animal lover. She leaves behind her beloved husband Frank Rosa; her loving children Steven (Wendy) and Diane; her cherished grandchildren Daniel (Maureen), Christopher, Jessica, Olivia, and great-granddaughter Cecilia. Angie is also survived by her dear sister Mary Genova and many nieces and nephews. To honor her life, family and friends will gather Sunday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich (203) 869-5968. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10 a.m. Monday at St. Roch Church; interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com
