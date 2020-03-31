|
|
Ann Shelley Dynan
Ann Shelley Dynan passed away on March 28, 2020, following a long illness. She was 90 years old. Ann was born in New York, NY, on April 28, 1929, to the late Leander and Provi Shelley.
She attended White Plains High School and the Emma Willard School. She was a graduate of Mount Holyoke College in the class of 1950. She met her late husband, William P. Dynan, and settled in Old Greenwich, where she and her family lived for nearly 60 years. Ann was known for her work with numerous community organizations and charitable groups, including the American Association of University Women, Greenwich World Hunger, Hill House, and Call-A-Ride of Greenwich. She was a parishioner of and volunteer for St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church. Ann was an avid reader of fiction and a regular patron of the Perrot Memorial Library.
Ann is survived by four children---William S. Dynan, Stephen G. Dynan, Karen E. Dynan, and Nancy P. Dynan---six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by one child, Carol Ann Dynan, who died as an infant. Her children found her to be an inspiration in their lives, a patient listener, and kind to all.
In the current emergency, a private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, Maryknoll Sisters, or a .
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 1, 2020