Ann T. (Schartz) Vizzari, 87, of Medway, MA passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Milford Center. She was the beloved wife of Rocco Vizzari who died in 2005.
Born in Ellinwood, KS on February 19, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Clara (Robl) Schartz.
Ann was a resident of Medway since 2005 and formerly resided in Greenwich, CT. She graduated from Ellinwood High School and Kansas State University in Manhattan, KS in 1954 with a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics and Journalism.
Ann was the first home economist for the State Board of Agriculture in Topeka, KS where she met the love of her life, delivering food to Fort Riley. She was also a teacher in Greenwich, CT for 3 years during the 1960's.
Ann was a member of the Catholic Daughters Court St. Joseph in Medway and was active at the Medway Senior Center. She was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed UCONN sports.
She was the devoted mother of Rocco Vizzari, II of Marietta, GA, Richard Vizzari (Susan) of Kent, CT and Cynthia A. Shea (John) of Carver, MA and is also survived by her grandchildren, J.T. Shea (Terri Rodriguez), Jennifer Shea, Joseph Shea (Tori) and Nikala Vizzari who loved and enjoyed their nan.
Ann also predeceases her brother James Schartz (Steph) of Garden Plain, KS, her brothers-in-law, Charles Vizzari, Sam Vizzari (Barbara) and Ralph Vizzari (Cathy) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, April 13 from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St. in Medway at 11 a.m.
Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery in Greenwich, CT on Monday at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the MA Commission for the Blind, 600 Washington St., Boston, MA 02111 or the St. Joseph Church, P.O. Box 557, Medway, MA 02053.
Published in GreenwichTime on Apr. 11, 2019
