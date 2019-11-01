|
Anna E. Bull
Anna Ewing "Nan" Bull died peacefully on October 25th at her home in Amherst, Massachusetts. She was 89 years old.
Born November 16, 1929, in New York City, Nan was the third of six children and was always proud of her large family. She was very close to her parents, Mary Heffelfinger Morrison and Sherman Ewing, and to her stepparents, General H. Terry Morrison and Marjorie Hughes. She had loving relationships with her siblings: Sherman, Lucia, and Heff Ewing, and Truxton and Nick Morrison; she enjoyed lasting friendships with her stepsiblings: Ned and Tom Walsh, Gray Morrison, and Jane Morrison Dwight. She also cherished a close relationship with Ada Cunningham, who lived with Nan's family for over fifty years.
Nan graduated from The Westover School in Middlebury, Connecticut. She briefly attended Bryn Mawr College before transferring to Mills College in Oakland, California, where she studied literature for her freshman year.
In Oakland, Nan was courted by David F. "Dave" Bull, then a sales representative for General Foods, and the two were married at Wayzata Community Church in Minnesota, on August 29, 1950. Nan then devoted herself to her husband and growing family. She and Dave moved from Oakland to Wayzata in 1952, when Dave went to work for the Cream of Wheat Company in Minneapolis, and then to Greenwich, Connecticut after Cream of Wheat was bought by Nabisco in 1961. Dave predeceased Nan in September of 2008. In 2017, Nan moved to Amherst, where several of her children live.
Nan was a woman of many talents. Her children all know that she learned to read and to knit at just four years old; each of her many grandchildren still has a hand-knit Christmas stocking made by Nan when they were born. In the 1970s, she served as president of the Greenwich Center (now the Family Centers). After raising her children, Nan continued her formal education, graduating from Manhattanville College and earning her Masters of Social Work from Hunter College in 1978, after which she practiced social work for the Town of Greenwich and later at Greenwich Hospital. Nan was an accomplished photographer who developed her own photographs in a dark room that she set up at home; she also practiced calligraphy, refinished furniture, wrote memoirs, gardened, and was an excellent cook. Her children all benefitted from her lifelong interest in the arts, enjoying trips to New York's museums and Metropolitan Opera, as well as dance and theater performances. She was deeply loved and had many friends in Greenwich and in Peru, Vermont, where she and Dave had a summer home.
Nan is survived by her six children, to whom she was devoted: Webster, of Beverly, Massachusetts; Anna (Nancy), of New York, New York; David, of Hadley, Massachusetts; Elizabeth, of Amherst, Massachusetts; Sarah, of Los Angeles, California; and Mary, of Amherst.
She also leaves eleven grandchildren: Samuel, Daniel, and Lina Mendez; Martha and Marian Bull; Ethan, Henry, and Matthew Mantel; and Anna, Elsa, and Trudie Seterdahl; and a great-granddaughter, Amalia Cuomo. Nan is survived by her brother Truxton Morrison, of Wayzata, Minnesota. She is also fondly remembered by Karin Buchholz, of Amherst, Massachusetts.
A service to honor Nan's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16th, at Saint Barnabas Church in Greenwich.
Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 3, 2019