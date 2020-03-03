|
Anna Marie Quigley
Anna Marie Quigley, 85, of Greenwich, Connecticut passed away peacefully at home late in the evening on Sunday, March 1, 2020 following a long illness. Born on March 12, 1934 in North Tarrytown, New York, the only daughter of Paul and Emma Tortora and brother of Peter and Armand. As a young girl Anna Marie loved to dance and was very artistic, but her dream came true when she married her high school sweetheart, Ronald C. Quigley on May 23rd, 1959 and had three children. Anna Marie and her family lived for 6 years in Spring Valley, New York before they all moved to Europe (Mom's "Camelot") on the French Riviera and Paris from 1973-1977 where they traveled extensively throughout Europe and the Middle East before returning to the U.S. and settling in Greenwich. More than anything else, Anna Marie loved being a mother. She was the kind of Mom who always made a little too much food her mantra being "better to serve too much than not enough". Her rich Italian sauces, pasta dishes (gnocchi) and big holiday dinners (especially Christmas Eve) were legendary, and she loved a good laugh. In her later years, Anna Marie loved to watch her favorite films on Turner Classic Movies and was a night owl. Mom always said her life's three greatest gifts were her three sons and she spent the latter part of her years enjoying the company and growth of her five grandchildren.
We will miss her laugh, her smile and just hearing her pick up the phone to say "hello"!
We love you, we'll miss you but we know you are in a better place. Anna Marie is survived by three loving sons,
James (Jaqueline), Ronald Jr. (Natalie) and Daniel (Antoinette) and five grandchildren (Alyssa, James, Liam, Victoria and Maximilian). In lieu of flowers, Anna Marie and her family respectfully request that donations be made in her memory to: Sisters of Life, 38 Montebello Road, Suffern, NY 10901. Please designate "Villa Maria Guadalupe."
Published in Greenwich Time on Mar. 4, 2020