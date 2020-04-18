|
|
Anne M. O'Hara Hallock
Anne M. O'Hara Hallock, 90, of Greenwich, CT, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. Anne was born in Killimaun Mohill, County Leitrim, Ireland on June 16, 1929 to Catherine and Patrick O'Hara. She was the wife of John Robert (Bob) Hallock Jr. for almost 65 years. Anne left Ireland in 1948, met Bob and they married on May 21, 1955. Anne worked hard for her family and always put them first. She worked throughout the Greenwich area for numerous families who treated her as if she was one of their own. Her compassion for others and quick wit will be remembered fondly. Anne attended mass at Sacred Heart Church in Byram, CT daily until her health declined. You always felt blessed because she always ended her conversations with "God is good" or "God bless you".
Anne was predeceased by her parents and siblings: John Patrick, Elizabeth Kelley and Michael Joseph, all of Ireland. She is survived by her sisters Bridie Courtney and Theresa O'Neill, husband and love of her life, Bob, children; Kevin of Greenwich, J. Robert III (Darah) of Henderson, NV, Brian of Cedar Park, TX, Kathy Martinelli (Tony) of Marlton, NJ and Michael (Cheryl) of Bethel, CT. She is also survived by grandchildren; J. Robert IV (Nichole), Christopher, Kelly, Sarah, Kaylee, Stephen, Emily, Matthew & Anthony, great-grandchildren: Briallen, Cayden, J. Robert V, Bentley and many nieces and nephews who all loved her very much.
We would like to thank the staff members at the River House and Nathaniel Witherell Nursing Home who took care of mom during her illness. A special thank you to Dr. Nazanine Khairkhah for her years of caring for Anne.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal (May her noble soul be at the right side of God).
A private graveside service will be held. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the at . Arrangements will be through Castiglione Funeral Home, Greenwich CT.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 19, 2020