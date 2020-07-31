Anne Tobin Ashe
August 22, 1931-July 30, 2020GREENWICH - Anne Tobin Ashe, 88, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Anne was born August 22, 1931, in Albany, New York, and she and her husband, Matt, lived in Stamford and Greenwich, Connecticut for several decades before her passing. Anne was the daughter of the late John Matthew and Anna (Scheibly) Tobin. She graduated from the College of St. Rose in Albany and later earned her doctorate from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. She conducted post-graduate work with the Bowen Center for the Study of the Family at Georgetown University and worked as a family therapist in private practice for many years.
Anne was predeceased by her husband Matthew T. Ashe whom she met when they were high school sweethearts in Rensselaer, New York.
Survivors include her four children: Mary Ashe-Mahr (Michael), Marice Ashe (Larry), Matthew Ashe (Karen) and Brian Ashe (Cynthia); 8 grandchildren Rachael, Matthew, Justin, Lauren, Matthew, Andrew, Thomas, Christopher; and 4 great-grandchildren Emmalyn, Graeme, Brie and Isla. Anne is also survived by her brothers Edwin and Jim Tobin; her brother John Tobin
passed away last year.
A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family. A funeral Mass and memorial service for the extended family and community will be held at a later time when travel and gathering is safe. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Anne's name to the Bowen Center for the Study of the Family at http://thebowencenter.org/donate/
.