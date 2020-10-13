Annemarie Schnabel
"Omi" to her three grandchildren, passed peacefully on 10/09/20. Happily, her extended family all gathered to be with her and say their goodbyes.
Born on June 1, 1926 in Dresden, Germany, Annemarie lived a life of travel and adventure. The first woman to graduate with a masters in mechanical engineering from University of Leipzig, East Germany (at the time) she progressed in her professional life from designing automobiles to sophisticated railroad systems and onward to supporting subsystems for US military fighter jets.
Throughout her life, she took enormous pride in her two surviving daughters – Susan C Schnabel (Cornell '83 and Harvard '89) and Stephanie K Schnabel (Princeton '87 & Wharton '93). She took great joy in knowing well her three grandchildren Nicholas Christopher Plummer, Katherine Annemarie Keil and Kristina Susan Keil. Omi's wise guidance will be missed by her daughters, grandchildren and her loving sons-in-law, Ed Plummer and Brian Keil.
Annemarie was a devoted tennis player with a host of trophies attesting to her on court canniness and willingness to run down every shot. She was an avid skier who finally retired from the Deer Valley ski slopes when she was 88. Golf was an everyday event in season when she retired.
Sports captured the essences of Annemarie, she was a gracious competitor who wanted the best from every partner and competitor. If she beat you, she only wanted to win when you were playing your best. However, she never needed to keep score – she was perfectly happy hitting tennis balls, playing golf or skiing – simply for the joy of being outdoors and playing on a beautiful day.
We'll always remember Omi happy to be off to work and making her contribution, passionately playing weekend sports and then organizing a family celebration for whatever event was happening in her daughters or grandchildren's lives. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to Girl Scouts of Greater New York (www.girlscoutsnyc.org/donate
).