1/1
Annemarie Schnabel
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annemarie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annemarie Schnabel
"Omi" to her three grandchildren, passed peacefully on 10/09/20. Happily, her extended family all gathered to be with her and say their goodbyes.
Born on June 1, 1926 in Dresden, Germany, Annemarie lived a life of travel and adventure. The first woman to graduate with a masters in mechanical engineering from University of Leipzig, East Germany (at the time) she progressed in her professional life from designing automobiles to sophisticated railroad systems and onward to supporting subsystems for US military fighter jets.
Throughout her life, she took enormous pride in her two surviving daughters – Susan C Schnabel (Cornell '83 and Harvard '89) and Stephanie K Schnabel (Princeton '87 & Wharton '93). She took great joy in knowing well her three grandchildren Nicholas Christopher Plummer, Katherine Annemarie Keil and Kristina Susan Keil. Omi's wise guidance will be missed by her daughters, grandchildren and her loving sons-in-law, Ed Plummer and Brian Keil.
Annemarie was a devoted tennis player with a host of trophies attesting to her on court canniness and willingness to run down every shot. She was an avid skier who finally retired from the Deer Valley ski slopes when she was 88. Golf was an everyday event in season when she retired.
Sports captured the essences of Annemarie, she was a gracious competitor who wanted the best from every partner and competitor. If she beat you, she only wanted to win when you were playing your best. However, she never needed to keep score – she was perfectly happy hitting tennis balls, playing golf or skiing – simply for the joy of being outdoors and playing on a beautiful day.
We'll always remember Omi happy to be off to work and making her contribution, passionately playing weekend sports and then organizing a family celebration for whatever event was happening in her daughters or grandchildren's lives. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to Girl Scouts of Greater New York (www.girlscoutsnyc.org/donate).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred D Knapp & Son Funeral Home
267 Greenwich Ave.
Greenwich, CT 06830
203-869-0315
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred D Knapp & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved