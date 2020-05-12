Anthony "Tony" Cossu
June 17, 1932 - May 10, 2020
Anthony "Tony" Cossu, formerly of Greenwich, passed away Sunday, May 10th at the Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford, CT. He was 87. Born June 17th, 1932, in Greenwich, CT to the late Phillippe and Rosa Cossu. Anthony graduated from Greenwich High School class of 1950, after which he joined the US Navy serving on the USS Richard E. Kraus during the Korean conflict. After returning from the war, he married his beloved wife, the late Frances (nee Getz) Cossu on April 12th, 1958. Anthony was a tool and die maker and then engineer for Pitney Bowes, retiring in 1993 after a 33-year career. He later went on to work for the Ivey, Barnum and O'Mara law firm as well as volunteer at Greenwich Hospital. Anthony also served as Post Commander of the American Legion Post 29 along with being a part of the Post 29 Drum Corps; and was also a member of the Greenwich Knights of Columbus Council 39. Anthony is survived by his loving children John (Teresa) of Rye Brook, NY and Michael of Waterbury, CT; his cherished granddaughter Sharon Caggiano (Domenic) of Winsted, CT; and son-in-law Jay Brennen of Hudson, NY; his dear sisters Theresa Cossu of Redding, CT Renata Gayno (George) of Edgewater, MD; and his nephew and niece George Gayno, Jr. of Edgewater, MD and Lynn Gayno of Annaoplis, MD. He was predeceased by his daughter Elena Brennen and former daughter-in-law Janet Cossu. During this time a private service will be held on Thursday, May 14th for Anthony. He will be interred at St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich. For more information or to place and online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com.
Published in Greenwich Time on May 12, 2020.