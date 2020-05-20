Anthony Galizi
1925 - 2020
Anthony Galizi
Jun 12, 1925 - May 18, 2020 Anthony Galizi of Greenwich, CT, formerly of Mamaroneck, NY died at 94 years of age on May 18, 2020. Anthony was born June 12, 1925 in Montedinove, Italy. He met and fell in love with his wife Rosetta Fedele while she was visiting with family in Rome, Italy. He later joined his wife in the United States where they ultimately lived in Mamaroneck, NY for over 40 years. Anthony was a dedicated, hard-working man, kind, gentle and soft-spoken. His creativity and skills in designing and tailoring couture were sought after by many including places he ultimately worked such as Mainbocher, Carolyne Roehm and Natori. His creativity and skill spilled over into his love of flowers, gardens, and trees. The corner house on McKenna Place in Mamaroneck was his haven and neighbors would often stop their cars or walk by to look at the beauty that he created. He had extensive knowledge of history and geography, past and present and loved to listen to Tchaikovsky and other famous composers. He is survived by his wife Rosetta Fedele Galizi, three children and a granddaughter; Dr. Marlene Galizi of Pleasantville with her spouse Mark Williams; Mark Galizi of Port Chester, NY; Vincent Galizi and his spouse Maria Galizi and their daughter Isabella Galizi of Greenwich, CT. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com



Published in Greenwich Time on May 20, 2020.
