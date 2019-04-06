Anthony J Meringolo

Jan. 2, 1934 - Apr. 1, 2019 Anthony J. Meringolo, 85, a lifelong resident of Greenwich, CT, passed away on April 1, 2019 in Naples, Florida surrounded by his loving children. Born January 2, 1934 to the late Joseph and Antoinette Meringolo. Tony was a devout Catholic having attended St. Mary Church in Greenwich for over 50 years. His top priority was his family and he spent his life devoted to us. An avid and accomplished golfer, Tony also enjoyed art collecting, gardening and racehorses. He was predeceased by his beloved wife and high school sweetheart Janet (Wincapaw) Meringolo, sisters Angelina Perna and Josephine Lynch, and twin brother Frank Meringolo. He is survived by his loving and adoring children Linda Miller, Susan Strazza (Rocco), Dale Berizzi, Toni Sechi (Joe), Carole Caldwell (Bruce), Richard Meringolo (Kathy), 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, all of whom he cherished, sisters Phoebe Zagorianos and Elaine Kalata, numerous nieces and nephews and companion Patricia Dadakis.

To honor and celebrate his life, a memorial gathering will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 4-8 at Coxe and Graziano, 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich, CT. A memorial mass will take place Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10 am at St. Mary Church, Greenwich Ave., Greenwich, CT. followed by committal at St. Mary Cemetery, North St., Greenwich, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Anthony J. and Janet A. Meringolo Memorial Fund and mailed to Carole Caldwell c/o Morgan Stanley, 1 Fawcett Place, 3rd , Greenwich, CT 06830. The Memorial Fund, established at Janet's passing, has been and will continue to be used for Christmas gifts for less fortunate children through St. Mary's Christmas program.

Published in GreenwichTime on Apr. 6, 2019