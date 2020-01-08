|
Anthony Marinaro
Anthony Marinaro, 84, of Greenwich, CT, beloved husband of 56 years to Rita C. Marinaro passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020 in Greenwich Hospital surrounded by his family. The son of the late Nicola and Bridget Marinaro, Anthony was born on December 5, 1935 in New York City. He was predeceased by his brothers Gerard, Pasquale, Louis, Joseph and a sister Rose Macchio. He is survived by his son Anthony (Diane) Marinaro Jr. of East Haven, CT and daughter Margherita (Antonio) Capicotto of White Plains, NY. He was the grandfather to Andrew, Brigida, Nicholas and Giulia.
Prior to his retirement, Anthony was a salesman in the men's department of Saks Fifth Avenue. Anthony lived life to the fullest, loved to travel, spending time with his family and was an avid New York Yankees, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Calling hours will be on Friday January 10 from 4-8 p.m. at the Castiglione Funeral Home in Greenwich. Funeral Service will be Saturday January 11 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pauls Roman Catholic Church in Greenwich with burial to follow at St. Marys Cemetery in Rye Brook.
Published in Greenwich Time on Jan. 9, 2020