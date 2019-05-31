Anthony Paul Morell Jr.

Anthony Paul Morell Jr., age 65 of Greenwich, CT, died peacefully on May 29, surrounded by his family and friends. Paul was born in Riverside, CT to Anthony Paul and Agnes Reilly Morell and was predeceased by them as well as his younger brother Daniel. He is survived by more than 50 cousins.

A proud 27-year veteran of UST, Inc. in Greenwich, Paul served as the Document Services Specialist, audio/visual expert, trained CPR/first responder for the company and was beloved by all employees. Prior to UST, Paul worked with Greenwich ARC from 1976 to 1982. He also volunteered at Abilis in Greenwich from 2010 to 2012. He graduated from St. Colettas School in Hanover, MA.

Devoted to the town of Greenwich, Paul served as the co-chair of the First Selectman Committee for People with Disabilities for 10 years. Paul also was a highly decorated and dedicated athlete with the Special Olympics for more than 30 years, where you name the activity – swimming, golfing, skating, sailing, kick ball – he did it. He served as the opening torchbearer for the town of Greenwich for many years. His kind and gentle ways led him to serve as a mentor to many of the athletes on the team. His work culminated in him achieving the status of Assistant Coach and just recently was awarded the title of Coach from the state of Connecticut – a goal he set out to achieve many years ago.

A non-stop volunteer, Paul gave back to his church, his community and even to our town sports, where he regularly attended high school football games as an avid fan. His network of friends was so large that he was often referred to as the unofficial selectman of Greenwich. First Selectman Peter Tesei agreed, referring to Paul as a true advocate and pioneer for people with disabilities.

He will be remembered for his gregarious laugh, his ability to never fail to meet a stranger, his love of Meatloaf Family Night on Thursdays, his non-stop support of his fellow athletes, family and friends and their children's activities, whether it was their band concerts, middle school plays, graduations and more. Perhaps he will best be remembered by his ability to smile even in the toughest of times, after losing his mother, father and only brother, and no matter the circumstances, his strong belief that life was good and worth living.

Visiting hours will take place on Sunday, June 2 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 31 Arch Street. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 3 at St. Mary Church, 178 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Greenwich Special Olympics, c/o Richard Ditrio, 21 Grey Rock Drive, Greenwich, CT 06831 or Abilis, 50 Glenville Street, Greenwich, CT 06831. Published in GreenwichTime on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary