Anthony Pavia III
Anthony Michael Pavia III, age 53, of Stamford, passed away on November 30, 2020 from COVID-19 related complications. Anthony was born in Stamford on June 23, 1967 to Anthony Michael Pavia Jr. and Elisa (Prizio) Pavia. Anthony grew up on Lynam Road and was a lifelong resident of Stamford. He graduated from Westhill High School, (class of 1985) and held a degree in Business Management from University of Hartford, (class of 1989). He also held an MBA in marketing from Sacred Heart University.
Anthony was a selfless and loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was blessed with having many friends who loved him. His kindness, caring, charisma, and sense of humor drew people to him. He was a great listener and always made himself available to others. Whether people knew him for a short time or many years people considered him a great and loyal friend. His smile lit up the room and warmed people's hearts. As a result of these qualities Anthony enjoyed many friendships that spanned decades He had a great love for travel, whether with his family or a group of friends. Anthony lived a life too short, but very full. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.
Anthony was Owner-Operator at American Business Centers and owned a successful Remodeling Building business in Stamford.
Anthony is survived by his parents, Anthony Michael Pavia Jr., Elisa (Prizio) Pavia, as well as his two sisters, Lisa Sawyer and her husband Sean, and Laurie Shiff and her husband Jonathan, all of New Canaan. He also leaves behind four nieces and a nephew -- Elisabeth Sawyer, Katherine Sawyer, Charlotte Sawyer, Emily Shiff, and Spencer Shiff, all of whom he loved and adored. He also leaves behind an Uncle, three Aunts and many cousins.
Anthony was predeceased by his grandparents all of Stamford, Anthony Michael Pavia Sr., Lucy (Lacerenza) Pavia, John Prizio, and Elisa (Conforti) Prizio.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family Christian burial will be held at St. John's Cemetery, Darien on Friday, December 4th. A Memorial Service to celebrate Anthony's life will be planned in the spring 2021 for all family and friends to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that masses be said in Anthony's name.
