Antoinette Delogu Romano
Antoinette Delogu Romano, 91 years old, died peacefully on Oct. 31. We mourn the loss of Antoinette, a warm, kind and honorable woman. Beloved mother of Celeste Wilson and Gina Romano. Loving grandmother of Lauren Wilson, Arianna Wilson, Andrew Romano and John Romano. Loving mother-in-law to Gary Wilson and Fran O'Rourke. Church Service to be held at St. Mary Church, 178 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. In lieu of flowers, donations to .
Published in Greenwich Time from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019