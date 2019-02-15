Antoinette M. Longo

Antoinette M. Longo passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her adoring family, on the afternoon of February 13, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born September 23, 1926 in Volturara, Appula, Italy to the late Alfonso and Clementina (Ruggiero) Colacicco.

When Antoinette was ten years old she immigrated to the United States with her family on September 25, 1936 and settled in Stamford, CT. She moved to Cos Cob, CT after she met and married the love of her life, the late Anthony J. Longo. Antoinette and Anthony were happily married for 69 years and raised four children. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose joy and purpose in life was to bring love and happiness to her family. She was an exemplary homemaker who loved to cook and bake, especially when she was preparing the favorite meals of those she loved. She was passionate about the flower gardens surrounding her home and was very meticulous about maintaining them. She took great pride in the assurance that her home was warm and welcoming for her family, as well as all who visited.

Antoinette is survived by three daughters, Carbina Fano, Eleanor Guiffra (Felix) and Deborah Penn (Russell); a son, Salvatore Longo; siblings, Ida Esposito, Lucy Kamberri, Lorraine Colacicco and Anthony Colacicco; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Lodato and Mary Longo, and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Aside from her parents and husband, Antoinette was predeceased by her brother; Samuel Colacicco; sisters, Theresa Pedwano and Susan Zoppi; son-in-law, Robert M. Fano; and grandson, Joseph D. Longo.

She is also survived by her nine grandchildren and their spouses, and 14 great-grandchildren who loved and adored their Gi-Gi. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her and her memory will live on in their hearts.

A wake for Antoinette will be held Today, Friday, February 15th, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, February 16th at St. Catherine of Siena R.C. Church, 4 Riverside Avenue, in Riverside, CT. Antoinette's entombment will be private.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Francis Walsh, Dr. Marcus Mayus and Dr. Josh Shajan for their wonderful medical care. They would also like to express love and appreciation to the nurses, staff and physical therapists at Nathaniel Witherell who gave so much of themselves to provide Antoinette with comfort, love and support. Sincere acknowledgement is given to Antoinette's two dedicated and very special caregivers, Evette and Doreen, who not only provided excellent daily care, but more importantly, who cared for her with love and great compassion. The family would also like to extend special thanks to VITAS Healthcare for providing excellent care to Antoinette, which provided her with comfort and dignity in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Antoinette's memory to Nathaniel Witherell, 70 Parsonage Road, Greenwich, CT 06830 or to VITAS Healthcare, 488 East Main Avenue, 3rd Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851.

The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. If you care to leave an online condolence message, please visit the family guestbook on www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome. Published in GreenwichTime on Feb. 15, 2019