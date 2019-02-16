Antoinette M. Longo

Antoinette M. Longo passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her adoring family, on the afternoon of February 13, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born September 23, 1926 in Volturara, Appula, Italy to the late Alfonso and Clementina (Ruggiero) Colacicco.

A mass of Christian burial will take place TODAY, Saturday, February 16th at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena R.C. Church, 4 Riverside Avenue, in Riverside, CT. Antoinette's entombment will follow mass and will be private.

Antoinette's family would also like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Kevin Conboy and his wonderful staff for their tender loving care and compassion.

His unwavering support exceeded all professional obligations. Dr. Conboy's medical expertise is what allowed us to share so much more quality time with our mother. He held a very special place in our mother's heart and our family will always remember his kindness. Published in GreenwichTime on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary