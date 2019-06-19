Audrey Ann Fox

Audrey Ann Fox (nee Griffen) of Venice, Florida, formerly of Greenwich, CT, died on June 14, 2019 on her 89th birthday. Audrey is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Robert P. Fox, Sr. and two sons: Robert (Marguerite) and grandsons, Sean and Brendan of Rye, NY, and Jeffrey (Gale) and grandsons, Griffen, John and Ryan of Rochester, NY. She was predeceased by her only brother, W.C. Griffen, Jr. of Berlin, MD.

Born in Port Chester, NY to Lucy Flanagan and W.C. Griffen, Sr., Audrey was raised in Mamaroneck, NY, graduated from Mamaroneck High School and later employed by the NY Telephone Co. After raising her family in Greenwich, CT, she was employed by Putnam Trust, Co. Among her fondest memories were summer days with friends on Island Beach in Greenwich, travelling both domestically and internationally with her husband and the enjoyment of retirement in Venice, Florida.

There will be no visitation and a private burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich, CT at a future date.