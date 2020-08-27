Audrie Hobbs Van DeventerAudrie Hobbs Van Deventer passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020 surrounded by her family, and the ever faithful Olga who had been with her for five and a half years. Audrie was born January 24, 1919 in New York City, the daughter of Arlene and Kenneth Hobbs. She attended Spence School, Todhunter School, and Sarah Lawrence College. She married Roger Lewis Thaxter in 1940, and they had two children before moving from New York City to Westport in 1947, and then to Greenwich in 1952. Audrie was widowed in 1958 and later married Francis H. Van Deventer who predeceased her in 2003.She and her classmates were invited to the White House as Eleanor Roosevelt had taught American history, literature, English and current events at Todhunter. As president of her class, Audrie had the privilege of staying in the Lincoln bedroom.For a number of years, Audrie was a real estate agent with Sammis and Chadsey at the circle on Lake Avenue. She had volunteered at Greenwich Hospital, the Library, and Christ Church. She was an accomplished bridge enthusiast where her instinct often trumped convention, an avid gardener as a member of the Green Fingers Garden Club where she had served as officer, and a member of the investment club L.O.S.T.S. (Last of the Small Time Spenders). .She was blessed with a treasure chest of close friends. Audrie was a tough little nut who had faced her adversities in life with strength, determination and love. She had a fun loving spirit, and marvelous sense of humor. She will be remembered for her quick wit, her love of entertaining, her intense caring for others, and wise counsel. Though we will miss her terribly, we know how very lucky and fortunate we were to have had her in our lives for as long as we did.She is survived by her children Twinks Irvine (John), Ted Thaxter, two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and stepsons Peter and Warren and his son Warren Jr. The family is so appreciative of the wonderful loving care of Olga, as well as Mary Jones, Millie and Benita. Services will be private at alater date.