Aune Helena Laaksonen Maunula
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Aune, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on August 17, 2020. She departed this life while sleeping quietly at home. She was in her 91st year.
Born on December 28, 1928 in Lahti, Finland she grew up during the second World War. Life was difficult but she navigated it with fortitude and great strength of character. She relocated to Canada in 1953 and then to the United States where she married her husband, Martti Raikas Antero Maunula, and raised her family.
She is survived by a daughter Maarit (James) Allan, and sons Ari (Heidi) Maunula and Markku (Joy) Maunula. She is grandmother to Michael, Krista, Scott, Gregory, and Anna Allan, Teah, Anneli (Ron) Labriola, Marja (Randy) Thompson, Esa (Analyse), Mika, Anja (Wesley) Strobel, Elisa (Dustin) Killough, Zakari (Tessa), Pauli, and Vihtori Maunula, and great-grandmother to James and Olivia Labriola, and Brooke and Riley Thompson. She is also survived by her brother Heikki and sister Pirjo, both of Lahti, Finland.
She was predeceased by her husband Martti, and her brother Olli of Finland.
She was a pharmacist by training and a diligent business woman. Together with her husband, they worked as entrepreneurs in several business ventures. She was deeply interested in health and nutrition and had a spirit of adventure. She enjoyed traveling abroad and exploring other cultures.
Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. We look forward to our reunion in heaven one day.
A celebration of Aune's life will be celebrated on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Stanwich Congregational Church, 202 Taconic Rd., Greenwich, CT. Burial will follow at Putnam Cemetery, 35 Parsonage Rd., Greenwich, CT.
In compliance with state mandates, those attending the services must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
If you would like to leave a condolence message online, please visit the family guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or at www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome to share memories with her family.



Published in Greenwich Time on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosak Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902-6010
203-325-9300
