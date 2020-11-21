Ava Augusta Hingson
Ava Augusta Hingson, age 19, of Cornwall, Connecticut passed away November 17, 2020.
Born to Andrew Hingson and Elise Meneshian -Hingson on May 20, 2001 in Sharon, Connecticut. She was a second year English Literature Student at The University of the South in Sewanne, Tennessee. During her time in college, she rapidly developed into an Equestrian, artist, lover of nature and poet. Ava fully engaged in every moment of life. Her spirit captured all who knew her and pointed them towards an enriched way of living. Ava's radiance continues in us.
Other than her parents, she is survived by her maternal grandparents, Hagop and Sylviagene Meneshian, her beloved uncle, Dicron Meneshian and a host of special aunts, uncles, and cousins from both the Meneshian and Hingson sides of her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, the renowned physician and humanitarian, Robert A. Hingson and Gussie Dickson-Hingson.
A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled at All Saints Chapel in Sewanne, Tennessee on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 4:30 p.m./CT. Services will be livestreamed on the University website using the following link: https://new.sewanee.edu/campus-life/believing/all-saints-chapel/all-saints-chapel-services/online-services/
In lieu of flowers; donations can be made to Teach America P.O. Box 398305 San Francisco, California 94139.
