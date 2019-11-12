|
|
Barbara Christensen
Verboven
Barbara Christensen Verboven has passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019 with her family beside her. She was born in Greenwich, CT on January 7th 1943. She retired from the Greenwich Board of Education as a secretary for many years. Barbara loved making her ceramics and sharing them with family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents Raymond and Julia Christensen, her loving husband Donald Verboven Sr. and son Duke Verboven. She is survived by her brothers Raymond and Gary Christensen, her sons, Donald (Debra) Verboven and Daniel (Lauren) Verboven, also her five grandchildren, Samantha, Danielle, Jake, Taylor and Olivia. Calling hours will be on Friday, November 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Castiglione Funeral Home, 544 Old Post Road # 3, Greenwich, CT 06830. Private burial for immediate family will follow. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.castiglionefh.co
Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 13, 2019