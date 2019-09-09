|
Barbara Churchill
BARBARA CHURCHILL THOMPSON, of Greenwich, CT died on September 1st in Woodstock, VT. Barbara was born on May 30, 1933 in Flushing, NY to S. Garton and Mary Ellen Churchill. The Churchill family of four soon moved to Great Neck, NY where she and her older brother, Jim, had a very happy childhood. Barbara graduated from Skidmore College as an English major and later worked for Mobil Oil, followed by Columbia University, where she met her future husband, George. After a short residence in New York City, they settled in Old Greenwich, CT where they lived for 44 years, followed by several years at Lyon Farm in Greenwich, CT.
Apart from raising her three children, Barbara had a variety of interests. Music gave her great joy. She was part of many music groups (most notably the Song Folk) and she was a regular goer of opera, classical music, and Broadway. As an art enthusiast, Barbara, with George, also spent countless weekends hunting for early American antiques, slowly building a beautiful collection to fill their home. At her home, Barbara could often be found tending her garden, on the tennis court with her friends, or solving the New York Times daily crossword puzzle.
Barbara was an avid reader and kept a running record of all the books she read, right up until her death. She was also intrigued by her genealogy and was constantly researching her family tree, often traveling to ancestral sites. Barbara also traveled extensively to enjoy different scenery, climates, and cultures with the company of her family members and/or friends, including a trip around the world.
As the daughter of a renowned bridge player, Barbara pursued competitive bridge where she attained the level of Silver Life Master. Never at a loss for words, she was outspoken, especially when it came to politics. Through all of her interests, Barbara developed lifelong friendships. She was best known by her friends and family to be smart, thoughtful and generous. She was also beloved by her many pets over the years, and had a passion for wildlife and animal rights.
Barbara is survived by her two daughters and a son, Elizabeth Baird, Annie Masillo, and Stuart Thompson; two sons-in-law and daughter-in-law, Jay Baird, Chris Masillo, and Tiffany Thompson; brother, James Churchill; and four grandchildren, Isabel and Cliff Baird, and Abigail and Chloe Masillo. She was predeceased by her husband, George Thompson.
At the wish of the deceased, no public memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, a donation of the donor's choosing in Barbara's name is suggested.
An online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com.
Published in Greenwich Time on Sept. 10, 2019