1/1
Barbara Ettinger
Barbara Lyons Ettinger
Barbara was born Jan 15, 1924 in Minnesota to Mary March and John Lyons.
After graduating from Mount Vernon College in 1943 Barbara was a flight attendant for TWA throughout WW2. She married Richard Prentice Ettinger Jr. in 1947 at St. John's Church in Washington, DC.
Barbara's story was one of travel, adventure and integrity, all with great enthusiasm and style. As a loving mother of six children, Barbara encouraged wellness, education and gratitude. She was an insatiable reader and frequent visitor of Diane's bookstore in Greenwich. Barbara was proud of our family ancestry links to Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
Barbara volunteered with Junior League and at Allied Arts in Menlo Park, CA for several years before returning to Greenwich where she became the first single woman to become a member of Greenwich Country Club. She also enjoyed a long membership with Indian Harbor Yacht Club and supported the Bruce museum.
She loved her winters spent in Palm Springs with the dry desert air and snow capped mountains.
Barbara relished time spent with family, friends and her books. Her positive outlook and strength lifted her through challenging times. Her gift was making those around her feel important and loved.
Survived by her children Deborah, Heidi, Barbara, Wendy, and Richard. Daughter Pamela predeceased her. Her Grandchildren North, Nash, Dodge, Cooper, Hudson, Kathryn, great-grandchildren Nolan and Finn, and tender caregiver Mere Tukana.
Her sister Marilyn Bacchus predeceased her.

Published in Greenwich Time on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
31 Arch Street
Greenwich, CT 068306512
2038691513
