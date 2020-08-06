1/1
Barbara Hubbard
Barbara Lee Hubbard
Barbara Lee Hubbard passed away on July 26, 2020. She is predeceased by her brother Billy and parents Julie and John. While growing up in the Bronx, she met her husband of 35 years and many loving and lifelong friends. After settling in Greenwich, she worked for PepsiCo and Unilever before joining the Education Department at Greenwich Hospital, a job she looked forward to every day. She is survived by her husband Ray, brother John, and daughters Julie and Elizabeth. Known for her positivity, generosity, and kindness she will be missed by many. Due to the pandemic, a memorial mass will be held at Saint Mary's Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Published in Greenwich Time on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
