|
|
Barbara D. Rippel
Barbara D. Rippel (Fischer) a life long resident of Greenwich, CT has passed on April 24, 2020.
Barbara was born in Greenwich, CT on November 17, 1962 to late Erika Schaffer Fischer and Henry A. Fischer Jr. She was the beloved wife of predeceased Scott Rippel with whom she spent the last 40 years of her life. Scott passed away just 4 months ago. She was a loving mother to Melissa Carroll (Matthew), Stephanie Hastings (Michael), Erika Hughes (Christopher) and Tori Rippel.
She is survived by her brothers John Fischer (Nancy) and Henry Fischer and her six grandchildren Cayla Hughes, Tyler Hastings, Emily Hastings, Brayden Hastings, Anthony Hughes, and Rylee Carroll, as well as many loving friends and extended family.
Barbara went to Greenwich High School and graduated from cosmetology school. She went on to raising her 4 daughters before returning back to work.
Most people will remember Barb for her immense love for her family, her silly personality and her infectious laugh. Barbara opened her doors to anyone in need, making sure whom ever it was found comfort in her home.
We will miss her forever but find peace in knowing she is in heaven with the love of her life, her true soul mate.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date where friends and family can gather and remember what a beautiful woman she was.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 29, 2020