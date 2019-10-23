|
Barbara P. Van Buren
Barbara Perrin Van Buren, a Riverside resident, died Monday, October 7, at Nathaniel Witherell Hospital in Greenwich of Natural causes 4 days before her 102nd birthday. Born October 11, 1917, in Worcester, MA, she was the daughter of James Vincent and Ruth Potter Perrin of Quebec City, Canada.
In 1935, she attended Smith College followed by secretarial school in Boston. Barbara married Henry Griffith Van Buren of New York City in 1940 and lived in Brooklyn Heights, New York until 1947 when they moved to Riverside, where she lived until her death.
Barbara and her husband were active with the First Congregational Church of Old Greenwich since 1948 and were members of the Rocky Point Club of Old Greenwich since 1960.
She is survived by her daughter Barbara Van Buren Richmond of Riverside, her grandsons H. Alden Richmond of Denver, CO and Timothy Van Buren Richmond and Great Grandchildren Julia Lucille and Charlotte Elizabeth Richmond of the Woodlands, Texas. Barbara was predeceased by her husband Henry Griffith Van Buren, her son James DeWitt Van Buren, and her grandson James Fletcher Richmond.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 26 at the First Congregational Church of Old Greenwich. Memorial gifts may be made via the First Congregational Church to benefit the H.O.M.E. Cooperative in Orland, Maine.
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 24, 2019