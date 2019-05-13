Barbara Vizzari

Barbara (Bobbi) Vizzari, 80, of Parrish, FL, (formerly of Greenwich, CT), passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019.

Bobbi, was born in Portchester, NY, on July 8, 1938.

Bobbi dedicated her life to raising her children and taking care of her family. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic church in Greenwich, CT. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Loved Golfing especially with her husband Sam and enjoyed every one of their adventures together. She was a member of the Greenwich Women's Golf club at The Griff.

Bobbi is survived by her loving Husband of 64 years, Sam Vizzarri, her children Debbie Angotto (Ricky), Tami Kelly (Ed), Linda Scott (Greg), Cathy Buczek (Phil), 13 grandchildren, Tina Kosh, Frank Carpenteri Jr., Stephanie D'Acunto, Eric Angotto, Tara Kelly, Sam Buczek, Matt Taccone, Nick Angotto, Meredith Pincince, Shane Kelly, Ben Buczek, Ryan Scott, Luke Grafe, 11 great-grandchildren, Cailyn, Frankie, Isabella, Boden, Willet, Tapley, Huxley, Quincy, Garrett, Willa, Evelyn, devoted sister Judy Catalano, brothers Jim Ferguson, Rich Ferguson (Sharon), and numerous nieces, nephews family and friends.

Bobbi was preceded in death by her parents Veronica and Elmer Ferguson, a sister Nancy Silva and a sister-in-law Pat Ferguson.

Funeral arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Bobbi's name to https://www.stjude.org/