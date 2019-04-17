Barbara Wilson

Longtime Greenwich resident Barbara Wilson died Monday afternoon at her home in Putnam Park after a brief illness. She was 89.

Born in England in 1929, she came to the U.S. in the '50s, settling in Connecticut, where she graduated from the University of Connecticut. A lifelong lover of books, Wilson was a librarian, most notably for almost 20 years at Greenwich Academy, from which she retired in 1994. She was a tireless volunteer, especially dedicated to the Friends of the Cos Cob Library. She also sang in the choir at the Second Congregational Church for many years.

Wilson was predeceased by her husband, Gerald "Chick" Wilson. She leaves behind many friends, as well as her devoted daughter, Clare. Published in GreenwichTime on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary