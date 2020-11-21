Bernadette DeveauJune 12, 1929 - November 18, 2020 Bernadette Thibault Deveau, or "Bernie" as her friends liked to call her, passed away peacefully at The Nathaniel Witherall Nursing Home in Greenwich, CT at the age of 91.Born in Nova Scotia, Canada, one of 12 children, she was dubbed the "Tomboy" of the family. She could outmatch her older brothers whether they were hunting, playing hockey or driving the big family stick shift pickup truck in snow or mud.She married Ross, the boy next door who was one of 14 children, in September of 1963 and their journey through life together began. They settled in Stamford, CT to work and start a family.Bernadette had a strong work ethic. She worked at State National Bank in the early years, waitressed at Friendly's and eventually retired in 1995 from Bristol Myers Squib.In her retirement she kept busy working different jobs and volunteering many hours at Stamford Hospital delivering cookies to patients. She never hesitated to help family and friends alike with whatever they needed.She enjoyed reading and watching old movies but her greatest love was being outdoors, she preferred cutting the grass to housework any day of the week. She was an avid gardener and was especially proud of the vegetable garden she planted every spring and would give away bags to all who came to visit.Bernadette was predeceased by her husband Ross J. Deveau and eight siblings. She is survived by her daughter Nicole Gannon (Jim) and three grandchildren, Brian, Sara and Kate. Two sisters, Marie Murphy (Art) and Pauline Muise, a brother Bernard Thibault as well as many nieces and nephews.Private services will be held at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church. A celebration of her life will be celebrated at a later date.