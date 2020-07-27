Bernadette Keleher

Bernadette LaBrecque Keleher

Bernadette LaBrecque Keleher of South Dennis, Massachusetts, died peacefully in her home on July 8th, 2020... She was born on January 14th, 1928 in East Hartford, CT and was the daughter of Albert and Emelia LaBrecque. She graduated Hartford High School and worked locally in the Hartford area where she met her future husband, Gordon Keleher. Together, they started a family and moved down to Norwalk, CT where they raised their family and opened up a specialty sporting goods business, Gordon's Gateway To Sports in Cos Cob, CT. Bernadette's passions included traveling, gardening, decorating, making chocolates and collecting Goebel figurines. She had a vibrant spirit, was generous of heart, was interested and opinionated in national politics, enjoyed playing the stock market and spent an enormous amount of time in Ireland with Gordon, touring the country, playing all the famous links golf courses and making friends amongst the locals. Upon retirement, they moved to South Dennis, MA where they had built a home. They enjoyed playing golf together on many of the Cape's fine courses and fished on many of the Cape's beautiful beaches. After Gordon's passing, Bernadette got involved in the Senior Center in Dennis where she played pinochle and went to various events held there. She leaves behind three children, (Dianne, Bob and Randy) 4 grandchildren (Jennifer, Robin, Jeff and Erin), 3 great grandchildren (Corinne, Madeline and Evangeline). A special thanks is given to the Pleasant Bay Nursing and Rehab Center along with the VNA Hospice of Cape Cod for their devoted care and service in Bernadette's last few months of life. Because of the Covid pandemic, it was an incredibly difficult time for everyone involved in Bernadette's care and it was handled with dignity and professionalism. In addition, we would like to thank her incredible neighbors ( Ralph and Beth DiPietro and Betty Ann and Steve DeCesare for their love and support, along with their unrelenting efforts in checking in on mom and making sure she was ok. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Pleasant Bay Nursing and Rehab Center, 383 South Orleans Rd., Brewster MA 02653 or the VNA Hospice of Cape Cod, 434 route 134, suite G-1, South Dennis MA 02660



