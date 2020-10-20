Bernard K. Garceau Jr.
Bernard K. Garceau, Jr. (BK) passed away in Houston, TX on September 24, 2020 at the age of 61. He was born September 11, 1959 in North Adams, MA to Bernard K. Garceau, Sr., and the late Antoinette B. Garceau (2016).
He leaves his sisters, Andrea (Michael) Noriega, Amanda (Al) Oliva, Nicole (Mark) Lane, Gisele Garceau and Amie (William) Sanborn. BK was also the brother of the late Armand Garceau (2018).
He leaves his three adored children, Bernard K. Garceau III, Victoria (Randall) Bell and Andrew James (AJ) Garceau.
He also leaves his beloved grandsons, Jason, Travis and David Bell.
He previously worked at Data Checker, Compaq and AT & T.
He spent the last 30 years living and working in CO and TX. He was an avid photographer, loved to play the guitar, throw an occasional dart and joke around. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to a charity of your choice
.
Due to COVID - 19 a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.