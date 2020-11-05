Bernice KlosowskiBernice J Klosowski, 85, died peacefully November 3, 2020.Bernice, a Greenwich native, was born on January 3, 1935 to the late John and Mary Mayores.A graduate of Greenwich High School, She worked at the Merry Go Round Mews, in Greenwich, as well as a personal assistant for Nancy Carnegie Rockefeller.She was married to John V. Klosowski, who preceded her in death as well as her sister Barbara Hoffkins.A beloved mother and grandmother, and great-grandmother, Bernice is survived by her son John Klosowski (Angela), and daughters Nancy Marra and Lynn Raiente. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Melissa Raiente and Jeffrey Raiente as well as John Klosowski and Michael Klosowski, and her cherished great-grandchildren Matias Barrera and Xavier Barrera.A mass of Christian burial will be on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St Paul's R.C. Church, 84 Sherwood Avenue, Greenwich, CT.Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, 399 North Street Greenwich, CT.