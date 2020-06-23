Bernice Mary WachnickiBernice Mary Wachnicki (nee Faszewski) passed away at Greenwich Hospital on June 1, 2020, at the age of 90, from respiratory failure due to COVID-19.Bernice, affectionately known as "Fuzzy" by her family and friends, was the daughter of the late Stanley and Pauline Faszewski. Born on September 7, 1929, she was a lifelong resident of Greenwich. She attended Greenwich public schools and was a proud member of the Greenwich High class of 1947.Bernice was predeceased by her husband John Wachnicki, her daughter Linda Wachnicki, her brother Edward Faszewski, and her sister Sophie Naylor.Survivors include her son Dr. J. David Wachnicki (Marion) of North Conway NH, son Roger Wachnicki (Donna) of Rowayton, CT, daughter Barbara Andersen (Michael) of Orange, CT, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.Bernice worked for many years as the receptionist at a local dental office and was well liked by everyone she met. She enjoyed celebrating the holidays with her family and cooking her famous Polish borscht and pierogies. She knew the lyrics to every big band song and the Latin names of every flower in her garden. She could be found reading, cheering for the UConn Huskies women's basketball team, and spending time with beloved pets. She especially loved sharing stories with the many friends she made along her life's journey.A dedicated mother and grandmother, Bernice treasured her children, grandchildren, and great grandchild, and embraced every moment with them.For the past year Bernice was a resident at The Nathanial Witherall, and her family would like to express their gratitude to all their wonderful staff and caregivers for taking special care of her.Funeral services will be private. Due to COVID-related restrictions on gatherings, the family is postponing a memorial service until conditions allow for a safe and befitting ceremony to celebrate Bernice's life and memory.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor her memory by sharing a smile or a small act of kindness with others, as Bernice would, in hopes of making a small part of our world a better place.Anyone wishing to forward a personal note to the family, please send it to:P.O. Box 5060, Milford, CT 06460.