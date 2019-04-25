|
|
Bertram B. Fisher
Bertram (Bert) Borden Fisher, 87, a resident of Greenwich, CT over 60 years, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2018 , a memorial mass in celebration and remembrance will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in St. Timothy's Chapel in Banksville, 1034 North Street, Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Bert's name to Operation Homefront (dedicated to financial recovery assistance for wounded service members), 1355 Central Parkway S., Ste. 100, San Antonio, TX 78232 www.operationhomefront.org
Published in GreenwichTime on Apr. 25, 2019