GreenwichTime Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred D Knapp & Son Funeral Home
267 Greenwich Ave.
Greenwich, CT 06830
203-869-0315
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Timothy's Chapel in Banksville
1034 North Street
Greenwich, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertram Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertram Fisher


1931 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bertram Fisher Obituary
Bertram B. Fisher
Bertram (Bert) Borden Fisher, 87, a resident of Greenwich, CT over 60 years, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2018 , a memorial mass in celebration and remembrance will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in St. Timothy's Chapel in Banksville, 1034 North Street, Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Bert's name to Operation Homefront (dedicated to financial recovery assistance for wounded service members), 1355 Central Parkway S., Ste. 100, San Antonio, TX 78232 www.operationhomefront.org
Published in GreenwichTime on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred D Knapp & Son Funeral Home
Download Now