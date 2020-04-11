|
Beth Bierstedt Rollins
Beth Bierstedt Rollins, 88, a resident of Old Greenwich, Cos Cob, and Stamford since 1969, who was active in local church, music, and community affairs, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 at Edgehill Assisted Living Center. The cause of death was cancer, which she faced for 10 months with the quiet dignity that she brought to every other aspect of her wonderful life. Her family and dear friends will miss her greatly, knowing in their hearts that Beth was put here to connect ,to help others, and to sing.
Beth was born in Columbus Ohio and grew up in Oak Lawn Illinois, the fourth child of the late Rev. Dr. Paul E and Mrs Clara Betz Bierstedt.
She was a straight-A student through high school, and graduated magna cum laude from Capital University in Columbus, where she was active in sports and cheerleading - but primarily, she loved singing with choirs and in musical productions. After graduation from Capital, she was one of 15 women nationally to receive a scholarship form the Danforth Foundation for demonstrating leadership, character, and academic excellence. She went on to receive a master's degree from USC. After graduation, Beth was married in 1954, and worked for a time as an industrial psychologist with a management consulting firm, and as Assistant Dean of Women at the University of Pittsburgh. Beth and her husband started their family in Pittsburgh in 1956, and moved to Old Greenwich in 1969.
Beth started working in town as a school library assistant for the Greenwich Public Schools, and soon thereafter became the Media Specialist and Learning Facilitator for North Street School, where she served for 25 years. During this time, she went to night school at SCSU to get her master's in Library Science while raising four children. Her children all remember that (again, as before) she got straight A's - seemingly, effortlessly. After her retirement from teaching in 1996, Beth worked part-time at the Greenwich Library as a Reference Librarian. At the age of 87, Beth was still working three jobs; at the Greenwich Library, at the First Congregational Church's Rummage room, and at the First Church offices. Beth loved to stay busy and engaged for her entire adult life.
Beth was an active member of First Congregational Church, where she served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, a Deacon, a member of the Chancel Choir, a Stephen Minister, on the Board of Directors of the preschool, and in numerous other capacities. She also had a long association with the Greenwich High School Student Loan Fund, where she had been on the Board of Directors since 1983 and was President in 1998.
Beth loved music, and was a member of the Greenwich Choral Society since 1983. There, she served in various positions on their Board of Directors for over 10 years, most recently as Vice-President. She also served on the Board of the Greenwich Arts Council. Beth Rollins never considered herself a leader. But she most certainly led by example. Gratefully, quietly, and with tremendous dignity.
Those who knew Beth may get a chuckle to know that she paid for her spot at the First Church columbarium over 20 years ago, and even had her (understated) obituary written out for well over a decade (her children added to this!). She never wanted to be a burden on anyone, and her self-sufficiency and self-sacrifice are strong lessons for us all in today's climate (pun intended).
Beth is survived by her children (and their families) Marcus of Plano,TX, Curtis of Egg Harbor Township, NJ (and wife Gina, and sons, Nicholas and Alexander), Douglas of Guilford, CT (wife Susan, and son Bennett and daughter Emma), and Gretchen of Los Angeles, CA; and a sister, Miriam, age 93 of Florida. Beth loved being with her family. She loved to sing. She loved First Church. She never forgot a birthday or an anniversary. She loved her friends, especially when she got to travel with them! And she loved Jeopardy.
A memorial service will be scheduled for the summer at the First Congregational Church. If anyone wishes notification of that service, please call (203-637-1791) or email ([email protected]) the First Congregational Church to be put on a notification list. When it is safe to choose a date, you will be notified.
Donations may be made in Beth's memory to the First Congregational Church in Old Greenwich, where they may be earmarked for Outreach programs or for the Endowment Fund.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 12, 2020