Betty Adams Chitwood
Betty Adams Chitwood passed away peacefully in her home at Edgehill Assisted Living Community in Stamford, CT on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. She was 95.
Nee Elizabeth Callen Adams, Betty was born on July 6th, 1924 in Tupelo, MS, daughter of the late Jennie and Floyd Adams. They lived in Jackson, Mississippi from 1932 until she graduated from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, MS in 1945. She then moved to NYC where she became a photographic model and cover girl for the John Robert Powers Agency.
It was in New York that she met and married Randolph Chitwood of Roanoake, VA at the "Little Church Around the Corner", NYC on September 6th 1946. They had a beautiful marriage for just shy of 60 years. She continued modeling for several decades after leaving New York. The Chitwoods moved to Old Greenwich, CT in 1952. She was a member of the Stamford Junior League and a founding member of the Greenwich Junior League. For many years, she was very active in community affairs through that organization.
She was a former member of the Rocky Point Club of Old Greenwich, the Greenwich Art Society, St. Saviors Church and Greenwich Junior League.
Betty and Randy loved to travel, and often journeyed with lifelong friends from Old Greenwich. She was a lover of music, and a founding member of the musical therapy group that became the Gracenotes. Along with music, Betty enjoyed the company of many good friends over the years, whom she entertained with humor and enthusiasm – most often around the piano! She will be sorely missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her legacy of beauty and grace will endure.
She is survived by two daughters, Jenny Chitwood Field (Michael) and Betsy Conti (Michael Pagett), five grandchildren - Shelley Eccleston (Jeff), Heather Field (Rich), Randolph Field (Alison), Callen Chatfield (Rich) and Griff Conti (Mitchell) and eight great-grandchildren - Jessie Eccleston, Jack Eccleston, Emelia Field, Katie Field, Charlotte Tramposch, Liv Chatfield, Scarlett Chatfield, and Julian Kramb Conti. The memorial service will be announced. The family wish to thank the nurses and caregivers of Constellation Hospice who comforted her so lovingly in her last days.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty's name to St. Saviour's Episcopal Church, 350 Sound Beach Avenue, Old Greenwich, CT.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 12, 2020