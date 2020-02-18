|
|
Betty McDowell Clements
Betty McDowell Clements of Greenwich, Connecticut, and Chatham, Massachusetts passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of January 15, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with issues related to Parkinson's disease. She was 84.
Born on Christmas Day, 1935 in New York City, Betty grew up on Staten Island, graduating Staten Island Academy and continuing on to her college career at Goucher and Finch. As a young adult, she lived in New York City and excelled in advertising and media with a deep love for theater, opera and animals. She married her husband George in 1964.
A long-time resident of Greenwich, Connecticut who spent her summers in Chatham, Massachusetts, Betty was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, and friend. She was a quiet and able leader, tireless in her dedication and support for several charities, with a special love for Chatham's local Monomoy Theatre.
Betty will be remembered for her creativity, joy, and kindness, wicked sense of humor and timeless sense of style. She was a masterful host and chef and made lifelong friendships wherever she went. In recent years, Betty fought her illness with the same utmost strength and grace she demonstrated all her life. She always met adversity head on with keen brain power and poise with an excellent sense of humor, Betty will be greatly missed by her family and friends who loved her deeply.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, George F. Clements Jr., her three children, Lisa Clements, George Clements III, and Sallie Clements Squire; grandchildren, John Squire and Gus Squire, and her brother John Caddell, and sister Dixie Fisher.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the MSPCA or other animal welfare association or .
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Greenwich, CT. There will be a reception following the service at the Round Hill Club.
A Celebration of Betty's life will be held later in the summer in Chatham, MA.
Published in Greenwich Time on Feb. 19, 2020