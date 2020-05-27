Bonita June Gabriel

Bonita (Bonny) June Gabriel, 76, of Trumbull, CT (formerly of Greenwich and Stamford, CT) passed away from heart failure on May 17th, 2020, a complication caused by her two month battle and miraculous recovery from COVID-19. It would be wrong to say that she lost her battle, because she never stopped fighting. Bonny was born, May 22, 1943 in Greenwich, CT, the daughter of the late Patrick (Gabe) and Elizabeth (Betty) Gabriel of Greenwich, CT. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She treasured her children and grandchildren, and embraced every moment with them. Bonny was predeceased by her brother Patrick (Patsy) Gabriel. Bonny is survived by her three loving daughters: Christal Loeffler (Strang) of Carthage, NY; Durrill Pinto (Wiltshire) (Jon) of Monroe, CT; and Dani Oster (Wiltshire) of Lake Worth, FL; her five cherished grandchildren: Katelyn, Kyle, Blaine, Jamie, and Christina. Bonny is also survived by her devoted sister, Pam Wisne (Fisher) (Don) of Greenwich, CT; her niece Misty Pryde (Fisher) and nephew Damon Fisher (Melanie). Bonny also leaves behind three great-nephews and several other relatives and friends, whom she deeply loved.

Bonny was one of a kind and had a unique way about her that made her unforgettable to those who knew her. Bonny was a beautiful soul, whose life was stolen from those who loved her. Her kind and witty nature put a smile on many faces. Bonny will be dearly missed and forever in the hearts of her family and friends. Bonny lived at Mayfair Health Care Center the last four years of her life. The family would like to thank the staff for the compassion and care that was shown to their loved one. Gifts in her memory can be made to Mayfair Health Care Center, 21 Mayfair Court, Trumbull, CT 06611. A Memorial Service celebrating her life, fondly named "Bonita June Shines On" will be held at a later date.



